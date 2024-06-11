fbpx
Exciting! King Promise drops tracklist for ‘True to Self’ album

King Promise is poised to captivate audiences.

Exciting! King Promise drops tracklist for 'True to Self' album
Exciting! King Promise drops tracklist for 'True to Self' album.

TGMA 2024 Most Popular Song of the Year winner, King Promise has unveiled the highly-anticipated tracklist for his forthcoming album, True To Self.

The announcement has sent waves of excitement through the music community, with fans eagerly anticipating the new release.

Set to drop on June 14th, the album boasts a fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and soulful melodies, the album promises to showcase King Promise’s versatility and growth as an artist.

True To Self Album Tracklist

Among the tracks featured are anticipated collaborations with both local and international artists including Sarkodie, OliveTheBoy, Lasmid, Face & Ladipoe, hinting at a diverse and dynamic listening experience.

With his signature smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, King Promise is poised to captivate audiences once again with “True To Self.”

