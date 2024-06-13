Queendalyn Yurglee is Telecel Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalist of The Year – Full Details HERE!

The 25th edition of Telecel Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre saw gospel artiste, Queendalyn Yurglee emerge as the Best Female Vocalist of the Year with her song; HOLD MY HANDS.

This year’s Telecel Music Awards Best Female Vocal Performance nominees included; Lordina The Soprano, Niella, Titi Owusu, Adina, and Abiana.

Queendalyn Yurglee has recorded a good number of singles, and covers, along with some collaborations over the years. Her EP “The Birth,” which was recently released last year on different streaming platforms, has been a blessing.

Her music has not only uplifted and win souls but has also been a source of inspiration, bringing healing, a sense of direction, and hope to many especially the people’s favorite song, “HOLD MY HANDS.”

Speaking on the award, she expressed her gratitude, stating, “I just want to thank God for this award, Thanks to the organizers and thanks to my management. God bless you.”

Queendalyn’s passion, dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional music serve as an inspiration to fans and gospel music fanatics alike, as well as aspiring artists, and she sure hopes to leave a lasting impact in the music scene as well as win souls.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic