King Promise Strikes Again with ‘True to Self’ Album – Listen NOW!

King Promise is back with new vibes and even bigger vision, releasing his latest album “True to Self”.

The project balances lyrics about his inspirational journey to stardom, struggles, love life, all along with fun summer tracks you won’t be able to get enough of!

King Promise is known as the “Vibe Supplier” blending multiple genres such as Afrobeats, Ghanaian Highlife, R&B, Dancehall and Hip Hop to create the perfect sound.

While several songs on the album will be on heavy repeat at a party or on the beach, his storytelling on songs such as “Believe” are equally notable and inspirational.

Production throughout the album is exceptional, with instrumentals that sound like a band of live instruments and bring together a dynamic energy.

Production credits include Ragee, Guiltybeatz (Tems), Telz (Burna Boy) Mojam, Killbeatz, Niphkeys and mixing by JAE5. Features are carefully curated to complement, with artists such as Shallipopi, Black Sherif, Ladipoe and several more bringing the best of their sound forward and sharing a special chemistry with King Promise and his unique musical style.

Whether you’re looking for personal motivation, music for the dancefloor or just relaxing by the beach, King Promise has delivered the album for this summer and put together a variety of flows and melodies which will connect to listeners all over the world.

The project includes viral hit ‘Terminator’, ‘Perfect Combi’ feat. Gabzy, ‘Paris’ and ‘Favourite Story’, alongside 8 new tracks.

ABOUT KING PROMISE

King Promise has developed a unique sound with an international appeal. Drawing inspiration from Ghanaian Highlife, Afrobeats and R&B he has created a sound of his own.

In 2016 his talent was first recognized with his breakout single “Oh Yeah” followed by a string of successful singles that put him in position to be one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents. Promise is currently the most nominated artist at this year’s Ghana Music Awards!

His debut album “As Promised” was released in 2019 to critical acclaim and featured international stars such as Raye and Wizkid.

King Promise Strikes Again with ‘True to Self’ Album. Photo Credit: King Promise

His following album “5 Star” was set on an even bigger scale and featured Omah Lay, Headie One, Chance the Rapper, WSTRN to name a few. King Promise hit international radars with his single “Terminator” surpassing 200 million streams across all platforms.

Outside music, King Promise has also used his platform for social change and to support charitable causes all across Ghana.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic