MC Portfolio hails dancehall artist Tony Dath

MC Portfolio has acknowledged Dancehall artist Tony Dath as a Bhimnation protégé during an interview on HitzFM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty.

In the presence of Stonebwoy, MC Portfolio highlighted Tony Dath’s potential and urged listeners to watch out for this rising star from Kumasi.

Listen to Abena by Tony Dath

During the interview, Portfolio emphasized Tony Dath’s talent and dedication, noting his connection to the Bhimnation movement.

This endorsement by Portfolio underscores Tony Dath’s growing influence in the Dancehall scene.

He has been active in the media recently, following his accurate prediction that artist Stonebwoy would win the Artist of the Year (AOTY) at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

His insights and analyses, backed by facts and figures, have garnered significant attention and credibility.

Follow Tony Dath on social media for the latest updates:

Instagram: @tony_dath

Twitter: @tony_dath

Facebook: Tonydath

