Stormzy makes headlines at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show 2025

British rapper of Ghanaian descent, Stormzy was in attendance at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2025 Menswear Collection event.

Yesterday, Louis Vuitton set the stage for Paris Fashion Week with a dazzling display of creativity and cultural fusion in their Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 Collection, curated by Pharrell Williams at the UNESCO headquarters.

Celebrities from around the world converged for the event which included Ghana’s own Stormzy, who graced the red carpet.

Stormzy & Maya Jama at Louis Vutton Spring 2025 Menswear Collection

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Owuo Jr., was spotted posing for photos with his girlfriend – Maya Jama.

Recently, Stormzy co-founded a bar in Soho, London, called House Party.

The venue promises to deliver a nostalgic house party experience with DJ sets, secret rooms, karaoke takeovers, beer pong tournaments, and more.

