Innova DDB Ghana Proudly Presents the “STRICTLY AFTER HOURS” EP – Listen Here NOW!

Innova DDB Ghana is thrilled to announce the release of the “STRICTLY AFTER HOURS” EP, an electrifying compilation that captures the essence of contemporary Afrobeat and Ghanaian musical artistry.

This vibrant EP is set to redefine the auditory experience with its unique blend of smooth vocals, rhythmic masterpieces, and soulful performances.

The “STRICTLY AFTER HOURS” EP features collaborations with some of the most talented in-house artists, showcasing their exceptional abilities to create a soundscape that is both innovative and deeply rooted in Ghanaian musical traditions.

Tracklist and Featured Artists:

VIBE FT KLOUDEDKEYS & CALLIE BAY

Kick off your journey with “VIBE,” a track that blends the smooth, captivating vocals of Kloudedkeys and Callie Bay. This song sets the tone for an unforgettable musical escapade, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its rhythmic allure.

DEY COOL FT WARNIN GEE, IVS & KLOUDEDKEYS

“DEY COOL” stands as a rhythmic masterpiece featuring the dynamic trio of Warnin Gee, IVS, and Kloudedkeys. This track creates a soundscape that is both soothing and invigorating, offering a perfect balance of energy and relaxation.

OPERATOR FT KLOUDEDKEYS

In “OPERATOR,” Kloudedkeys takes center stage with a commanding and mesmerizing performance. This standout track on the EP is sure to captivate audiences with its powerful delivery and intricate production.

FEELING GOOD FT IVS & CALLIE BAY

Let the uplifting melodies of “Feeling Good” wash over you as IVS and Callie Bay bring an infectious energy that is impossible to resist. This track is designed to uplift spirits and evoke a sense of joy and positivity.

OVER FT CALLIE BAY

Closing the EP is “Over,” a soulful and introspective track featuring the emotive vocals of Callie Bay. This song leaves listeners with a lasting impression, capturing the depth of emotion and artistry that defines the EP.

The production and sound engineering of the “STRICTLY AFTER HOURS” EP are expertly handled by Benjamin Akwasi Brakoh, who serves as the Production Executive and Sound Engineer. His impeccable skills ensure that each track is crafted to perfection, offering a high-quality listening experience.

“STRICTLY AFTER HOURS” is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a sonic journey that invites you to explore the vibrant landscape of Ghanaian music. This EP is a testament to the creativity and talent within Innova DDB Ghana, promising to leave a significant mark on the Afrobeat genre and beyond.

About Innova DDB Ghana:

Innova DDB Ghana is a leading creative agency dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and artistry. Through various projects and collaborations, Innova DDB Ghana continues to make significant contributions to the creative arts, particularly within the music industry.

#StrictlyAfterHoursEP #InnovaDDBGhana #Afrobeat #GhanaianMusic

