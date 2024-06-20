Rising Ghanaian act Kwesi Valley has released his latest single, “Ogya de beba” inspired by pain – a song is driven by true emotions.

“Ogya de beba…even I got this title when I felt like I was alone with no help and Ogya for me is like Grace,” Kwesi Valley shared.

“Ogya de beba,” meaning “The Fire is Coming” in Twi, reflects a powerful narrative of struggle, resilience, and artistic passion.

This single is set to ignite the music scene, showcasing Kwesi Valley’s innovative blend of rhythms, melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics.

“My sound is a blend of hard-hitting beats and raw, authentic lyrics that reflect the realities of urban life. I aim to capture the energy and intensity of the streets, delivering a powerful and relatable experience through my music and to ice the cake,I flow freely on drills.”

Kwesi Valley is part of the budding wave of talents coming from Ghana’s second biggest city, Kumasi. He hopes his music will take him further than the boundaries of his city.

“Fans can expect raw, authentic drill music that speaks to real-life experiences and emotions. I’m dedicated to bringing high energy, powerful lyrics, and unforgettable performances.

As I rise in the industry, I’ll continue to push boundaries, collaborate with other talented artists, and stay true to my roots. There’s a lot of new music and exciting projects on the way, so stay tuned,” says Kwesi Valley.

“Ogya de beba” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Follow Kwesi Valley on social media for the latest updates and exclusive content:

Instagram: @kwesi_valley

X fka Twitter: @kwesivalley

Facebook: Kwesi Valley

