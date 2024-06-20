Alomo crooner, PerryMetals is one of the most talked about new Afrobeats artists in the industry right now.

Following the success of his breakout single “Range & Benz Remix,” featuring Black Sherif the Accra-bred crooner has created a groundswell of excitement around him seemingly out of nowhere.

‘Alomo’ is a melodious song in which Perry feels deceived about his lover.

PerryMetals poised for a June 24 release of latest Afrobeat banger; Alomo. Photo Credit: PerryMetals

The song translates Perry’s sadness and frustration into a heartfelt cry for his woman to accept, respect and love him back.

‘Alomo’ will be available for streaming from June 24 th, 2024.

ABOUT PERRYMETALS

PerryMetals was born in Nigeria’s Anambra state, Onitsha, with enormous goals. Music had always been his escape, refuge, and passion.

Perry and his family relocated to Ghana in2017, where his artistic expression was encouraged. Perry was pulled to the world of pop music, inspired by its power to unify people and convey emotions in ways that words alone could not.

Perry’s music is distinguished by emotional depth and inventive production. He expertly combines pop, reggae, and folk music to produce a sound that is both modern and timeless. His songs frequently tackle subjects such as love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, which resonate with a wide audience.

