fbpx
Top Stories

RNL Music Worldwide Launches in Ghana with a Diverse Roster of Talented Artists – Full Details HERE!

RNL Music Worldwide: A New Dawn in the World of Music

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 30 seconds ago
1 minute read
Screenshot

RNL Music Worldwide, a new record label dedicated to fostering musical diversity and innovation, has launched in Ghana.

With a commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting global collaboration, RNL Music Worldwide aims to contribute to the evolution of the music industry by introducing fresh, impactful sounds and fostering a culture of artistic integrity and innovation.

RNL Music Worldwide enters the market with a vision to discover, develop, and promote exceptional talent. The team seeks to provide a supportive environment for artists, enabling them to focus on their craft while the label handles the business aspects of their careers.

Related Articles

Unveiling the Artists

At the heart of RNL Music Worldwide’s launch are its talented roster of artists, each poised to make a distinct mark on the music scene:

● Ovadem

● Shonddem

These artists bring unique styles and perspectives to our roster, embodying the diversity and creativity that our label stands for. We are excited to support their journeys and share their music with the world.

Leadership

Leading the team at RNL Music Worldwide is Richard Ntow Larbi, whose visionary leadership and deep-rooted passion for music have shaped the label’s ethos. With a team of industry experts and creative minds, RNL Music Worldwide is poised to set new standards of artistic integrity and global collaboration in the Ghanaian music industry.

RNL Music Worldwide is excited to embark on this journey, and the label looks forward to collaborating with local stakeholders, industry partners, the media, and music enthusiasts to expand its footprint and impact.

For more information, follow us on social media @RNLmusicworldwide.

About RNL Music Worldwide: RNL Music Worldwide is a Ghanaian-based record label committed to celebrating diversity, innovation, and artistic excellence in the global music industry.

With a focus on Ghanaian talent and a dedication to global collaboration, RNL Music Worldwide aims to inspire audiences and elevate the cultural conversation through the power of music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 30 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

E.L announces new West African Vibes - WAVS album dropping on March 19

E.L announces new West African Vibes – WAVS album dropping on March 19

13th March 2021
From overcoming masturbation, womanizing, weed, drugs, alcohol to engaging in Juju, MOGmusic bares it all!

From overcoming masturbation, womanizing, weed, drugs, alcohol to engaging in Juju, MOGmusic bares it all!

27th June 2022
Nektunez: the Ghanaian US-based producer behind the viral Ameno (Dorime) ‘Amapiano’ song

Nektunez: The Ghanaian US-based producer behind the viral Ameno (Dorime) ‘Amapiano’ song

7th September 2021
Abochi, Tefflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list

Abochi, Teflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list

30th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 24 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown