Gambo’s Hip-Hop EP “1MB” to feature Jim Jones, Edem, E.L, G Nako and more – Full Details HERE!

Building on his international acclaim, Ghanaian musician Bashir Annan, aka Gambo, prepares to unleash his next classic, the “1MB” EP.

The rapper has shared a preview of its focus track, a remix of ‘Drip,’ featuring America’s very own Jim Jones and Edem.

“A glowing tribute to Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary” is what Gambo calls his forthcoming EP. Pronounced “one more bullet,” the star-studded release will be a welcomed follow-up to Gambo’s highly successful maiden EP, “New Era.” As such, fans can expect a slew of exciting and surprising features.

With six tracks, the project will get verses from Kofi Jamar (‘Conversation’), Edem (‘Extensions’), Fortune Dane (‘Confidence’), and E.L and Novablaq (‘Enjoyment’), respectively. Tanzania’s G Nako will also join on ‘Loco,’ following Gambo’s recent visit to the East African nation.

The award-winning artist also summons the gifted Jim Jones for the long-awaited remix of his most successful hit yet, ‘Drip’ featuring Edem. This new track, now out for fans to preview, has the two Ghanaian stars trade verses alongside the American music icon, making for a terrific focus track.

But the surprises don’t end there. Gambo has also secured the services of another American icon: The Game. The rap legend blesses Gambo with a verse on ‘Confidence,’ leading to a highly-anticipated track that Hip-Hop nerds will be eager to listen to.

It has been a busy year for Gambo. He has been in the United States for months, building valuable connections with the top brass of America’s music industry. He has so far held meetings with the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland, Jim Jones, and Snoop Dogg.

His meeting with Snoop transpired in Los Angeles, California, on the sidelines of the African Pre-Grammy Awards Global Affairs event.

If you’re a fan of Hip-Hop, mark your calendars. The “1MB” EP is almost here, right in time for the culture’s 50th Anniversary. What track are you most excited about?

