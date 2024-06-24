Yaw Sarpong Addresses 20-Year-Old Marital Dispute Publicly – Full Details HERE!

In a heartfelt disclosure at New Jerusalem Chapel, where he is currently receiving treatment, renowned gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has publicly refuted allegations made by Adwoa Penamang, a woman claiming to be his wife.

This revelation has shed light on a 20-year-old marital dispute that continues to affect his life and career.

Yaw Sarpong clarified that he divorced Penamang two decades ago after she chose to leave their children in Accra and relocate to Kumasi without providing a substantial reason.

Sarpong emphasized that he reported the issue to Penamang’s father and considered their marriage over, despite not completing the formal rites to end the union officially.

Legendary musician Yaw Sarpong, despite his condition, cleared the air yesterday at Bishop J.Y. Adu's church following allegations made by his wife on the radio. According to Mr. Yaw Sarpong, he divorced his wife about 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/kwUHhQXIrI — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) June 24, 2024

“It’s been 20 years since I divorced Penamang,” Sarpong explained, recounting the circumstances that led to their separation. “I was asked to bring a ring and soft drinks to perform the marital rites.

However, she began to act out. Instead of staying in Accra to look after the children, she moved to Kumasi. I reported the issue to her father. By that time, I had recovered from my illness.”

In addition to addressing the divorce, Sarpong also dismissed rumors of an affair with fellow musician Maame Tiwaa, who has been caring for him during his illness.

“Many of the things she [Penamang] mentioned, I don’t even recall. I let Tiwaa take care of me because she has been a pillar of support in my career, particularly during challenging times. Those who allege Tiwaa has taken me away from my wife are misinformed. I have not married Tiwaa,” he clarified.

The controversy stems from an interview in which Adwoa Penamang expressed her distress over her alleged mistreatment and neglect by Sarpong’s family, especially since his health declined. She insisted that she remains Yaw Sarpong’s wife and highlighted their four children together.

This interview has sparked public criticism, with many feeling that it tarnishes Yaw Sarpong’s image and legacy.

Meanwhile, Prophet J.Y. Adu of New Jerusalem Chapel, Kumasi, has provided insights into Sarpong’s health, suggesting that his condition is spiritual rather than medical, which explains why conventional treatments have been unsuccessful.

As Yaw Sarpong battles his health issues, there is hope and anticipation for his full recovery and return to his ministry, with supporters rallying behind him during this challenging period.

