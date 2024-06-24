The latest EP from Ghanaian-American artist, Zie is ordained as something special and is his most accomplished work yet.

Like every Ghanaian, the custom of bearing day names runs deep in Zie’s bloodline. As with destiny, it seeps into the very fabric of his being, becoming one with his soul.

This mystic connection is what the rapper has been seeking to revive for the past few years, shuffling for thousands of miles between Ghana and Las Vegas. All this would pay off big, with Zie holding a private listening session for the prized outcome, “Kwesi.”

“Kwesi” is a slow-burning seven-track record best enjoyed while unwinding in your favorite spot. And if there’s anything Zie gets right, it is the funky production.

The project flows like peace, meandering between soft, lo-fi Cashmere-quality instrumentals (’Lockdown’) and often chaotic Afro grooves (’Promise’) that will take you from laidback to amped-up in no time.

That said, the EP’s titular opener ordains Zie as unique–a fact that has stuck with the artist since his foray into lifestyle under his EAT (Eliminate All Troubles) brand over a decade ago.

Zie unearths the treasures of his roots in latest EP “Kwesi”. Photo Credit: Zie

Through fine narration, the deeper meaning behind the artist’s name is made clear to unsuspecting fans. These empowering bits of exposition feel prophetic, culminating in the sticky flows of an already familiar sound–‘I’m Different,’ the record’s only lead single and final song.

Beyond the esoteric, however, is where “Kwesi” captivates. ‘Feeling’ featuring Chimini-Yoka is where the thrill begins. Whether he’s rapping about living la vida loca with Pappy Kojo (‘My Life’) or trying to woo a couple of shorties while stargazing through his ‘Sunroof,’ one fact remains: Zie will always have his way. His rich baritone cadence is foolproof and gets the job done.

As this summer rolls by, Zie is anticipating a positive reaction from fans, Hip-Hop enthusiasts and critics. He is poised to cut through the heat with “Kwesi,” an intriguing piece packed with glimmers of greatness behind its attention-grabbing cover.

Instagram: zieokc Twitter/X: @ZieOKC Facebook: Zie

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic