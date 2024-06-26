fbpx
Samini to rock Live Konnect in Accra on 29th June

Samini is celebrated for his unique blend of genres.

Samini to rock Live Konnect in Accra on 29th June
Samini to rock Live Konnect in Accra on 29th June. Photo Credit: Live Connect

Reggae and dancehall star Samini is set to headline the June edition of Live Konnect, a popular nightlife entertainment event.

Formerly known as Batman, Samini will perform alongside Ghana’s top live bands, the Greatest Band and Groove House Band, at Soho Bar, Marina Mall in Accra on June 29, 2024.

To be hosted by KOD, the opening act for Live Konnect with Samini will be done by the Greatest Band, a band who have come to be known for their electrifying performances.

Live Konnect with Samini Flyer

Samini to rock Live Konnect in Accra on 29th June
Live Konnect with Samini

Tickets can be purchased by dialing *714*11*26# and table reservations made via 0550188888 or 0271000085.

Organized by DJ Mensah, Live Konnect has featured renowned Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, and Sista Afia, offering patrons memorable entertainment experiences.

Samini, born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, is celebrated for his unique blend of highlife, dancehall, reggae, and hip-hop, with seven successful studio albums to his name since gaining fame with his debut single ‘Linda’.

