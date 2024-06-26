Sarkodie shines on Henessey Cypher 2024 with powerful verse about record labels

On the latest Henessey Cypher 2024, Sarkodie delivered a blunt verse highlighting the systemic challenges faced by African artists within the music industry.

Sarkodie’s hard hitting flow criticized major record labels for exploiting African talent through unfair contractual agreements after the African artiste has struggled to gain traction.

His verse underscored the dilemma faced by many African artists, describing how these big foreign labels often present catch-22 deals that exploit creativity and financial fairness.

Watch the Henessey Cypher 2024 feat. Sarkodie

Joined by fellow artists Didi B, Khaligraph Jones, Ladipoe, Maglera Doe Boy, and Young Lunya, Sarkodie’s verse stood out for its bold critique of industry practices.

The cypher, a platform renowned for showcasing lyrical prowess and social commentary, resonated deeply within the music community for addressing pertinent issues facing African artists today.

Sarkodie’s contribution continues to spark discussions on equitable partnerships and the need for transparent and supportive frameworks within the African music scene.

