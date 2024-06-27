Hajia4Reall Claims Ex-Partner Exploited Her Accounts for Fraudulent Activities!

In a dramatic twist, Hajia4Reall’s legal team has submitted a document to the court alleging that her ex-partner, Luvman Allison, used her bank accounts to funnel funds from unknown sources.

The document, presented by her lawyer Elenor Fast, paints a picture of deception and exploitation, claiming that Luvman supported himself through fraudulent activities while on probation for a prior arrest by the US government.

According to the statement, Luvman misled Hajia4Reall into believing they were in a genuine relationship, exploiting her trust to involve her in his illegal financial schemes.

Mona detailed how Luvman convinced her to permit deposits into her accounts, citing legal constraints on his own accounts due to his probation status.

“At a point in our relationship, he would ask me to allow him to receive some funds through my accounts and later ask me to withdraw it for him. Sometimes, he would ask me to transfer it to his business partner in Ghana on a few occasions,” Mona stated.

She further explained that Luvman told her he couldn’t use his bank account because of financial limitations placed on him by the courts. “I gladly did this, I didn’t doubt the source of these funds because I had come to trust and love him. And I felt that as his partner, it was the least I could do to support his business.”

Mona admitted that despite learning of Luvman’s similar misuse of other people’s accounts, she continued to let him use hers out of fear for her and her daughter’s safety. “I knew what I was doing was wrong and against my moral character.

What I did was against the values that I came to America with and that I told myself I would live by,” she confessed.

Additionally, Hajia4Reall’s sister testified that Luvman had used her sister’s accounts for charges related to romance scams.

According to her, Hajia4Reall’s troubles began after she met Luvman in 2015.

However, some of Luvman’s supporters claimed that his legal issues with the US government were related to drug offenses, not romance scams.

They accused Hajia4Reall of shifting blame, asserting that Luvman was involved in drug-related activities and had served a lengthy sentence before being deported to Ghana.

“Luvman wasn’t into fraud, he was into drugs and he was arrested for over six years and later deported back to Ghana. Remember that you have a child with him,” a popular Ghanaian Tiktoker, Samsonwaa said.

According to documents from Brooklyn Federal prosecutors, Luvman Allison was indicted in a drug scandal in 2008-2009, allegedly arranging for the delivery of heroin through JFK airport using social media.

This revelation adds another layer to the ongoing legal battle, highlighting the emotional and psychological manipulation Mona alleges she endured. As the case progresses, it remains to be seen how these claims will impact the court’s decision.

