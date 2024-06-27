Strongman, Amerado, and more set for All Regional Games launch

Top Ghanaian musicians have been billed to perform at the launch of the All Regional Games, marking the birth of a new sporting era in Ghana.

Wendy Shay, Strongman, Amerado, Fancy Gadam, and Guru are scheduled to electrify the opening launch with exciting performances.

The All Regional Games Launch Flyer

Spearheaded by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, the All Regional Games initiative aims to foster grassroots sports development across Ghana.

The event is scheduled for July 6th at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, promising a blend of sports and entertainment that highlights the country’s diverse musical talent alongside sporting prowess.

Listen to Obi Ne Yem by Strongman feat. DopeNation

The All Regional Games initiative seeks to unite communities through sports, promoting athleticism and regional pride.

Attendees can anticipate a vibrant celebration featuring live performances by some of Ghana’s most beloved artists, marking a significant moment in the promotion of grassroots sports.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic