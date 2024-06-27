Wendy Shay and Bullet Reconcile: Ruff Town Records Dispute Resolved – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Wendy Shay has officially announced the resolution of her dispute with Bullet and Ruff Town Records, signaling a new chapter in their professional relationship.

The public rift between Wendy Shay and Bullet, the CEO of Ruff Town Records, had been the subject of much speculation.

In various interviews, Bullet acknowledged the disagreement but assured fans that Wendy Shay was not leaving the label and that efforts were underway to mend their relationship.

"It was my fault" – Bullet opens up about issues with Wendy Shay#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/FahkM1wl4J — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 9, 2024

In a recent interview with DJ Slim, the ‘Masakra’ hitmaker revealed that influential figures in the music industry had stepped in to mediate the conflict.

The dispute, which centered around a 360 record deal that Bullet deemed unsatisfactory, has now been amicably resolved.

“I had a problem with Bullet, but some elders came in and the issue has been quashed. I am now working with Bullet again,” Wendy Shay shared.

With the disagreement behind them, Wendy Shay emphasized her renewed commitment to working with Bullet and Ruff Town Records, hinting at exciting projects on the horizon.

This resolution not only marks a positive turn for their professional relationship but also reassures fans of continued musical collaborations.

The reconciliation is expected to strengthen Ruff Town Records’ position in the industry, with Wendy Shay and Bullet poised to deliver more hits together.

