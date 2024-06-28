Camidoh joins Empire Music as its latest artiste

American record label company, Empire, has officially welcomed Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, popularly known as Camidoh.

Camidoh has joined Empire and released his latest hit, “NLF (Breakfast)” with them.

“Nothing Lasts Forever” tells the story of how he was ditched by his lover and was produced by Camidoh himself, along with Nawtyboi Tattoo and Baba Wood.

Watch NFL (Breakfast) by Camidoh

His song “Sugarcane Remix,” featuring King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo, holds the record for the most viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube, with over 100 million views.

With this new partnership, Camidoh seems to be positioning himself for even greater heights in his career.

Camidoh is currently seen as the rave of the moment, having broken barriers with his music across borders.

