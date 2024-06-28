fbpx
Gambo, Jim Jones and Edem reign like royalty in new video for ‘Drip’ remix. Photo Credit: Gambo

Gambo sets the standard with the highly anticipated video for ‘Drip’ remix, featuring US rapper Jim Jones and Edem.

The exciting release brings Ghana and America together in a rich blend of cultures, making for a powerful visual experience!

With his “1MB” EP now on music platforms worldwide, Gambo excites fans with this absolute banger of a music video. He unveils the visuals to arguably one of the hottest collaborations of 2024–his ‘Drip’ remix, the lead single off the 6-track project.

The exuberant new cut bears the presence of American rap icon Jim Jones, with Edem reprising his role.

The Blackmob Ghana production is a rich showcase of Ghana’s culture, and the presentation speaks for itself. Shots look immaculate.

They boast bold colors that make the regal kente attire of the three artists pop. It’s a beautiful sight. Jim Jones elevates the track, blessing it with a verse and a presence that will put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians. 

Gambo joins the short list of Ghanaian artists who have pushed the culture to America through cross-country collaborations.

The ‘Drip’ remix rivals similar works like Sarkodie’s ‘New Guy’ with Ace Hood and Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, placing the award-winning rapper among pioneers of this movement.

Fans can stream Gambo’s glowing tribute to Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary–the “1MB” EP–right after enjoying the video.

There, they will be greeted with the ‘Drip’ remix and other songs that boast of high-profile features from E.L, Nova Blaq, Kofi Jamar, and G Nako, including a surprise song with American rapper, The Game. But till then, enjoy the new video!

