The US government has intensified its call for a substantial sentence for Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall, citing her involvement in laundering over $2 million across six years as a grave offense that warrants strict punishment.

In a compelling court submission, the prosecution outlined Hajia4Reall’s extensive involvement in defrauding over 40 victims through various schemes, including romance scams, gold scams, and money laundering.

The prosecution highlighted that from 2013 to 2019, Hajia4Reall allegedly amassed more than $2 million through these fraudulent activities.

The court documents revealed that she maintained multiple bank accounts in the Bronx, New York, which were used to launder the illicit proceeds from approximately 40 victims.

The prosecution underscored that her actions were part of a larger criminal conspiracy based in Ghana, specifically targeting Americans.

Despite some leniency during the trial process, the US government stressed that her substantial involvement in defrauding elderly men through romance scams was undeniable.

Several of her bank accounts were purportedly tied to a beauty supply store, allowing her to receive and launder significant sums without arousing suspicion.

A Call for Justice: US Government Advocates for Severe Sentencing

Given the severity of Hajia4Reall’s crimes and her role in the broader fraud conspiracy, the US government is advocating for a stringent sentence.

They argued that her continued criminal activities were not isolated incidents but rather a sustained pattern of choices to evade the law.

“In determining an appropriate sentence, the statute mandates that judges impose a penalty sufficient to reflect the seriousness of the offense, uphold respect for the law, and ensure just punishment,” stated the US Courts.

The government emphasized the need for deterrence against similar criminal conduct, protection of the public from further offenses, and providing effective corrective measures for the defendant. They urged the court to consider the severity and prolonged nature of Hajia4Reall’s criminal behavior in deciding her sentence.

The case against Hajia4Reall has captured significant attention, highlighting the complexities of international fraud schemes and the necessity for rigorous legal measures to combat such activities.

As the court deliberates, the call for a severe sentence underscores the importance of justice and deterrence in cases of extensive financial fraud.

