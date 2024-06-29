Dive into Kimilist’s World with ‘Bad Boy Diaries’ EP – Out Now

Music lovers, get ready for the new music season as Kimilist, the talented Ghanaian singer and rapper signed to Mimlife Records, is set to captivate audiences with his debut EP, “Bad Boy Diaries,” releasing on June 28 across all major streaming platforms.

“Bad Boy Diaries” features four tracks that explore the complexities of modern relationships, focusing on the allure and challenges of the “bad boy” persona.

Kimilist masterfully embodies this character, weaving tales of passionate encounters and fleeting connections.

The EP’s lead single, “Peng Tin,” featuring Abbla Unique, was released on May 30 and has already garnered praise.

This intoxicating track blends Kimilist’s smooth vocals with Abbla Unique’s captivating melodies, creating an irresistible chemistry that captures the essence of the project.

But “Bad Boy Diaries” doesn’t stop there. Get ready to be blown away by the dancehall-infused “Come Closer,” featuring Larrusso.

Dive into Kimilist’s World with ‘Bad Boy Diaries’ EP. Photo C redit: Mimlife Recs.

This feature infuses the project with a dancehall-patois vibe, adding a vibrant twist to the “Bad Boy Diaries” journey. We guarantee this is a track that will have you moving once it comes on.

“Own That” and “Trophy Girl” are the last two electrifying tracks from the EP that offer a highlife explosion. Kimilist cranks up the “bad boy” charm, radiating pure, infectious energy.

In both songs, Kimilist calls out to the “Peng Ladies,” aka “Trophy Girls,” to own their inner confidence and dominate the dance floor.

“This EP is a reflection of my experiences and emotions,” says Kimilist. “I hope listeners will connect with the stories and emotions within the music.”

Since 2019, Kimilist has been an artist to watch, with his undeniable talent, captivating sound, and strategic collaborations. “Bad Boy Diaries” is poised to be a breakout success.

Don’t miss out on this exciting release! Follow Kimilist on social media and get ready to dive into his world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic