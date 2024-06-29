Hajia 4Real to be jailed 12 months and one day in romance scam case

The Fast Law Firm, representing Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4real, proudly announced on Instagram that their client has been sentenced to 12 months and one day, significantly less than the government’s request of 37 to 46 months.

The firm expressed their pride in the advocacy done on behalf of their client and the favorable result achieved, noting that Hajia4real will issue a statement when ready.

Hajia4real was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, and extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

The prosecution initially sought a 37-month sentence, but the judge opted for a more lenient sentence, stating, “I sentence Ms. Montrage to one year and one day in prison, the extra day to allow ‘good time.'”

The defense team proposed that Hajia4real be allowed to return to Ghana immediately upon release, with no ICE detention.

VLOG II June 28: Ghana influencer Mona Faiz Montrage a/k/a @Hajia4Reall was this afternoon sentenced to a year and a day in US prison then flight straight back to Ghana, no ICE – @SDNYLIVE Inner City Press thread: https://t.co/nv5NDDuPCK pic.twitter.com/SAOVBRrS6D — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) June 28, 2024

Hajia4real had earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money before US Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave, acknowledging her role in laundering the proceeds of various romance scams.

Hajia4real operated five foreign bank accounts, collecting funds from over forty victims through fictitious business entities in three Bronx banks.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money, one of seven charges that included attempted wire fraud, money laundering, and felony offenses, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

A statement from Hajia4real herself is expected soon.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic