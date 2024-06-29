KJ Spio Renders an Emotionally Charged ‘Jealous’ Single ft. Ambré, Sarkodie and Loick – Listen Here NOW!

Afro-Pop sensation, KJ Spio releases his highly anticipated new single, ‘Jealous’. The track features an impressive lineup of tremendously talented artists, including Sarkodie, Loick and Ambré.

Produced by the amazing M.O.G. Beatz and C Figz, ‘Jealous’ is set to captivate audiences with its infectious rhythms and warm depth.

‘Jealous’ is a dynamic and emotionally charged track exploring themes of love, envy, and vulnerability.

ABOUT KJ SPIO

KJ Spio, born in Ghana and now a significant figure in the UK and African music industries, began his journey in the music scene over a decade ago.

His career started as a manager UK rap icon Big Narstie.

Over the years, Spio has become the creative director at CEEK, nurtured and managed talents such as the British artist Cadet, whose single ‘Advice’ became a platinum hit under Spio’s guidance, taking the world by storm and staying on the charts for over 24 weeks.

His extensive work includes creative direction and A&R for renowned artists like Sarkodie, with whom he organized record-breaking virtual concerts. Spio’s journey reflects his commitment to authenticity and progression in music.

Reflecting on his path, Spio says, “I set an extremely high standard for myself, and I feel like I have to really deliver. I want to really push myself and make great records, simple as that.”

