fbpx
Top Stories

KJ Spio Renders an Emotionally Charged ‘Jealous’ Single ft. Ambré, Sarkodie and Loick – Listen Here NOW!

Infectious Rhythms: KJ Spio's 'Jealous' Out Now!

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
KJ Spio Renders an Emotionally Charged 'Jealous' Single ft. Ambré, Sarkodie and Loick - Listen Here NOW!
KJ Spio Renders an Emotionally Charged 'Jealous' Single ft. Ambré, Sarkodie and Loick. Photo Credit: KJ Spio

Afro-Pop sensation, KJ Spio releases his highly anticipated new single, ‘Jealous’. The track features an impressive lineup of tremendously talented artists, including Sarkodie, Loick and Ambré.

Produced by the amazing M.O.G. Beatz and C Figz, ‘Jealous’ is set to captivate audiences with its infectious rhythms and warm depth.

‘Jealous’ is a dynamic and emotionally charged track exploring themes of love, envy, and vulnerability.

Related Articles

ABOUT KJ SPIO

 KJ Spio, born in Ghana and now a significant figure in the UK and African music industries, began his journey in the music scene over a decade ago.

His career started as a manager UK rap icon Big Narstie.

Over the years, Spio has become the creative director at CEEK, nurtured and managed talents such as the British artist Cadet, whose single ‘Advice’ became a platinum hit under Spio’s guidance, taking the world by storm and staying on the charts for over 24 weeks.

His extensive work includes creative direction and A&R for renowned artists like Sarkodie, with whom he organized record-breaking virtual concerts. Spio’s journey reflects his commitment to authenticity and progression in music.

Reflecting on his path, Spio says, “I set an extremely high standard for myself, and I feel like I have to really deliver. I want to really push myself and make great records, simple as that.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Dw3 by Mr Drew & Krymi feat. Sarkodie

Video Premiere: Dw3 by Mr Drew & Krymi feat. Sarkodie

18th December 2019
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4th July 2021
4syte Music Video Awards 2017, Ghana Music, Review

Event Review: 2017 4syte Music Video Awards

21st November 2017
Sarkodie replies Chance The Rapper's tweet of being the final thing on his itinerary

Sarkodie replies Chance The Rapper’s tweet of being the final thing on his itinerary

10th January 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 25 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown