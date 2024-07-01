fbpx
Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 3 hours ago
Say No To Child Labour! Israel Maweta Champions Fight Against Child Labour with Powerful New Song - Listen Here NOW!
Say No To Child Labour! Israel Maweta Champions Fight Against Child Labour with Powerful New Song. Photo Credit: Israel Maweta

This year, celebrated Ghanaian traditional musician and gospel crooner Israel Maweta has lent his voice to this important cause with the release of a poignant new song titled “Say No To Child Labour.”

On June 12th, the world marked the 25th anniversary of World Day Against Child Labour, a day dedicated to raising awareness and combatting child exploitation.

The song, available on all major digital music platforms, serves as a rallying cry against the exploitation of children and promotes the global initiative to end child labour. Maweta, known for his impactful social commentary through music, delivers a powerful message that resonates deeply with listeners.

Listen to “Say No To Child Labour” here.

Accompanying the song is a compelling lyric video on YouTube, which visually amplifies the message and engages viewers in the campaign against child labour. Watch the lyric video here.

Israel Maweta, who is also celebrating his 25th anniversary in music, has been a steadfast advocate for social change through his art. With a prolific career that boasts 23 albums, Maweta has used his music to address and correct societal issues across a variety of genres, including Borborbor, Agbadza, Zigi, Asafo, Gospel, Reggae, Zouk, and Highlife.

His latest album, “Amenuveve,” features collaborations with Ghana’s Gospel Artiste of the Year (TGMAs) winner, Nacee, on two of its eight tracks. The album continues Maweta’s tradition of blending powerful messages with captivating melodies.

Listen to the “Amenuveve” album here.

As Israel Maweta continues to use his platform to advocate for social justice, his contribution to the World Day Against Child Labour serves as a reminder of the power of music to inspire change and foster a better world for future generations.

