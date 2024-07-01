Stonebwoy Calls Out Ghana Government on Missed Opportunity in Joining Grammys Africa Initiative – Full Details HERE!

Celebrated Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist Stonebwoy has recently voiced his disappointment over Ghana’s failure to secure a deal to join the Grammys Africa initiative as a founding member.

He stressed the substantial benefits and economic opportunities that Ghana could gain from being part of this significant initiative, aimed at enhancing the creative industry.

Stonebwoy, who was named Artiste of the Year at the 25th TGMA, took to Twitter to express his concerns and thank supporters like Dentaa Amoateng for their efforts in creating this opportunity for Ghana.

The Grammys Expansion into africa is simply like the Grammys expansion into the Latin world therefore the Latin Grammys. These Schemes namely Grammys , BETS, GMAs,MVAs etc are institutions that will forever control vital narratives concerning music , arts and entertainment… https://t.co/2OkClfLbsS — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) June 28, 2024

The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker questioned why Ghana has not yet become a founding member and lamented the country’s inability to raise the necessary funds to seal the service agreement, especially when other nations like Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa have already done so.

“The Grammys Expansion into Africa is simply like the Grammys expansion into the Latin world, hence the Latin Grammys. These schemes, such as the Grammys, BETs, GMAs, MVAs, etc., are institutions that will forever control vital narratives concerning music, arts, and entertainment globally.

Aligning with them has great benefits and economic potentials for the growth and expansion of Ghana’s creative industry,” Stonebwoy wrote.

He urged the Ghanaian government to explore all options, including seeking assistance from the private sector, to raise the required funds.

Stonebwoy emphasized the importance of Ghana’s participation in this initiative to avoid being left out and potentially becoming a subject of mockery.

“The governments of Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa have all paid and sealed their service agreements to become founding members.

The big question is: 1. WHY NOT GHANA? 2. CAN THE GOVERNMENT NOT RAISE THE MONEY? 3. CAN THE GOVERNMENT ASK THE PRIVATE SECTOR TO HELP RAISE THE MONEY? 4. IS IT NOT IMPORTANT TO BE A PART OF THIS?” he questioned.

Stonebwoy’s impassioned plea highlights the critical need for Ghana to prioritize and invest in its creative industry, ensuring the country does not miss out on such pivotal opportunities.

