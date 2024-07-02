fbpx
Big News! Sarkodie will perform at the Paris 2024 Olympics – DJ Mensah

DJ Mensah shared the news on Asaase Radio.

Sarkodie will perform at the Paris 2024 Olympics - DJ Mensah
Sarkodie will perform at the Paris 2024 Olympics - DJ Mensah. Photo Credit: DJ Mensah

In an exciting revelation, Sarkodie’s DJ, DJ Mensah, has announced that Sarkodie will be performing at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The opening ceremony, set for July 26, 2024, promises to be a historic event, taking place outside a traditional stadium setting.

DJ Mensah shared the news on Asaase Radio, expressing his excitement about Sarkodie’s participation in this monumental celebration.

With me and Sarkodie, we have some few shows. We haven’t announced it yet but we are playing at the Olympics opening somewhere in August.

DJ Mensah

The inclusion of Sarkodie in the opening ceremony underscores his growing global influence and the recognition of his talent on an international stage.

In addition to his Olympic performance, Sarkodie is also slated to perform in Amsterdam for a special event titled “Sarkodie & Friends” on September 21st 2024.

This year is shaping up to be a remarkable one for Sarkodie, filled with major performances and significant milestones.

