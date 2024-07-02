Yaw Darling: The Rising Star Bringing Highlife Music Back to the Spotlight with Latest ‘TGIF’ banger – Listen Here NOW!

Highlife is making a grand return and Yaw Darling of Sky Entertainment is leading the charge with latest ‘TGIF’ banger!!

Determined to put Highlife on the map, Yaw Darling has compiled a global-reaching portfolio of

highlife classics that will surely leave an indelible mark for the genre and open doors for himself and

the Ghana-originated style of music.

Drawing inspiration from legends such as Amaakye Dede, Fela Kuti, Daddy Lumba, Pat Thomas, Bisa

Kdei, Kwame Eugene, the Venerable Koo Nimo and many luminaries, Yaw Darling has developed a

fusion of Highlife and Afrobeats, Reggae and Pop to revitalize the once dominant music genre.

Thank God its Friday, aka TGIF is not only a celebration song but also a joyous afro-highlife music

that blends traditional Ghana highlife, Pop against a background of melodious strings and horns.

Produced by super producers Kweku Afro and Kumasi-based Apya, TGIF is an uplifting song that is highly infectious, complimenting the lyrical dexterity that Yaw Darling shows on the track.

TGIF is officially out with a beautiful video available on YOUTUBE!

Yaw Darling: The Rising Star Bringing Highlife Music Back to the Spotlight with Latest ‘TGIF’ banger. Photo Credit: Yaw Darling/FB

The song which has already started making waves on major radio stations is now available for streaming and download on all major streaming platforms, including Boomplay, AudioMack, Mdundo.com, Spotify and Apple Music.

Fans can also look forward to Yaw Darling appearances and performances on stages across the country

whiles he promotes his news banger.

Yaw Darling’s fans and music lovers can follow him on his social media handles for news and show

dates below:

YAW DARLING

INSTAGRAM: @yawdarlingmusic

TIKTOK: @yawdarlingmusic8

X: @yawdarlingmusic

SNAPCHAT : Yawdarlingmusic

FACEBOOK: @yawdarlingmusic

TELEGRAM: @yawdarlingmusic

SKY ENTERTAINMENT:

⁠ SKY ENTERTAINMENT: INSTAGRAM: @skyentertaingh

TITKOK: skyentertaingh1

X: skyentertaingh

