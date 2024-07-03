Correction! DJ Mensah clarifies Sarkodie – Paris 2024 performance comment

DJ Mensah has clarified comments he made on Asaase Radio suggesting that Sarkodie would be performing at the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympics.

Contrary to the reports that made rounds, DJ Mensah has stated that while there might be an event in Paris around the time of the Olympics, it is not during the opening ceremony as previously reported.

Rejoinder by DJ Mensah

This clarification aims to address misinformation circulating about Sarkodie’s involvement in the prestigious global event which were attributed to him.

The excitement that erupted over Sarkodie’s potential performance at a Paris event coinciding with the Olympics underscores his influence in the music industry.

Background

Fans eagerly await further details about any planned performances by the renowned Ghanaian artist during this period.

