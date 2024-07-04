H.Hardy shares personal adulation to God on new single ‘Alive’

Promising Liberian-Ghanaian musician, H.Hardy, who garnered significant attention with his widely popular single ‘Survive’ featuring American rapper, Prince Marv in March of this year, has now released a solo project titled ‘Alive.’

This new single is a taste of what’s to come from his upcoming gospel album, which is expected to be released later this year on a yet-to-be-announced date.

‘Alive’ is a powerful testament to Jesus’ boundless love for His children and the eternal nature of God. The song highlights H.Hardy’s deep personal acknowledgment of the sufficiency of God’s grace throughout his career.

Despite not being traditionally known as a gospel musician, H.Hardy has decided to honor God through this gospel album, reflecting his gratitude and reverence.

This project sets the tone for a series of songs anticipated to dominate the global music scene, becoming the go-to anthems for celebrations, especially as the festive season approaches.

H.Hardy’s venture into gospel music, marked by the release of ‘Alive,’ showcases his versatility as an artist and his commitment to sharing a message of faith and hope.

Currently making steady waves, ‘Alive’ is resonating with audiences and solidifying H.Hardy’s place in the music industry as an artist capable of transcending genres and touching hearts.

Fans and new listeners alike can look forward to the full gospel album, which promises to be a spiritually uplifting and musically enriching experience.

