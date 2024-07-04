Miriam Simone to Make Debut Visit to Ghana: Empowering Women & Children Through Music – Full Details HERE!

Renowned European Reggae artist, Empress Miriam Simone, is set to embark on her highly anticipated first visit to Ghana, a significant journey dedicated to spreading her music and advocating the empowerment of black women and needy children.

With ancestral roots stretching from Amsterdam to Suriname, Empress Simone feels a profound ancestral connection to Ghana, the motherland, and views this visit as an opportunity to honor her heritage and foster unity within the global African community.

Miriam Simone is one of Europe’s celebrated female Reggae artists, hailing from Amsterdam and Suriname. Empress Simone’s musical journey began at the age of four, influenced by Gospel, Soul, and Reggae music.

By the age of thirteen, she was already singing with bands and church choirs in Amsterdam, honing her vocal skills and passion for music.

Simone’s remarkable career has seen her share stages with renowned Reggae artists like Sizzla, Chronixx, Jah 9, Tarrus Riley, and I-Octane at major events such as Capleton´s show St. Mary We Come From, Trenchtown Rock, and Tarrus Riley & Friends.

She has also collaborated with artists like Jamelody, Fyakin, and has unreleased songs with Sizzla and Capleton, showcasing her versatility and artistry in the Reggae genre. Her single “Disappointed” won the What´s the Verdict award for the best online international song of 2012 on Roots FM (Jamaica).

Empress Simone’s homecoming concert, hosted by DJ Gashie of Golden Fingers Sound System, will be held at Nima-Ashaiman Station on the 27th July 2024, setting the stage for meaningful connections and impactful interactions with fans and the local community.

Miriam Simone to Make Debut Visit to Ghana: Empowering Women & Children Through Music. Photo Credit: Miriam Simone

Her latest single, “STOP THE SHOOTING,” produced by Paul Scott of Sound System Club LTD, is against war and violence, further underscoring her commitment to advocating for peace and unity through her music.

Celebrated for her wonderful vocals, dynamic performances, and firm dedication to liberation and freedom through music and Rastafari teachings, Empress Simone’s journey to Ghana is a symbolic homecoming as she works together with Ghanaian sound system, conscious Ghanaian reggae artists, and organizations to uplift the community and strengthen the voices of women and children.

Her upcoming projects in Ghana, including a video shoot for her collaboration with Ghanaian reggae artist Major Steppa, video shoot for her forthcoming album, and building a branch of her organization called the ‘Indigenous Women Foundation’ in Ghana underscore her commitment to supporting black women and children and fostering positive change within the community.

