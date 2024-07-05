Hajia4Reall’s Legal Team Denies Cooperation with US Authorities Amid Fraud Case Sentencing – Full Details HERE!

Fast Law PC, representing Ghanaian musician and businesswoman Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia4Reall, has firmly denied allegations that she disclosed any names to secure a reduced sentence in her fraud case.

In an Instagram video posted on the firm’s official page, a spokesperson clarified that Montrage did not cooperate with the US Attorney’s Office to identify other individuals involved in the case.

“We want to make it clear that Mona Montrage did not engage in any catfishing activities or cooperate with the US Attorney’s Office to reveal any names,” the representative stated, emphasizing that they have evidence to support these claims.

This statement addresses recent rumors suggesting that Montrage provided information about others in exchange for leniency. “Our decision to address the public comes in response to inquiries we have received regarding whether Mona disclosed any names related to her fraudulent activities,” the spokesperson explained.

“Following Mona Montrage’s sentencing, we have been asked about her cooperation. Consider this: If she had cooperated with the US Attorney’s Office, would they have recommended a guideline sentence of 37 to 46 months? Clearly, they would not have,” she added.

Montrage has been sentenced to one year and a day for her involvement in the $2 million fraud case, after appealing for a reduced sentence citing her role as a single parent.

Background

Hajia4Reall was extradited from the UK to the US for her involvement in a romance scam that targeted older, single Americans.

The 30-year-old musician first appeared in Manhattan federal court on May 15, 2022. Court details revealed that she maintained five foreign bank accounts, receiving funds from over forty victims through fictitious business entities in the Bronx, New York.

Montrage pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money, one of seven charges including attempted wire fraud and money laundering. As part of her sentencing, she was allowed to forfeit properties valued at $2,164,758.41 instead of monetary restitution.

The Role of Luvman Allison

In their final submission before sentencing, Montrage’s lawyers alleged that her ex-partner, Luvman Allison, used her accounts to receive funds from unknown individuals.

According to her lawyer, Elenor Fast, Allison had been supporting himself through fraudulent activities while on probation for a prior arrest by the US government.

Montrage claimed that Allison misled her into believing they were in a genuine relationship and exploited her trust to involve her in his schemes.

Despite recognizing the illicit nature of these activities, she continued out of fear for her safety and that of her daughter.

Her sister also testified that Allison had used Montrage’s accounts for transactions related to romance scams, though some social media users speculated Allison’s involvement in drug-related activities rather than romance scams.

The revelations have sparked controversy, with many accusing Montrage of deflecting responsibility. Nonetheless, Fast Law PC’s recent clarification aims to set the record straight about her alleged cooperation with US authorities.

