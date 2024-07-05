King Promise Announces “True to Self” World Tour – Full Details HERE!

Renowned Ghanaian artist King Promise has officially unveiled the dates and locations for his highly anticipated “True to Self” World Tour.

Set to kick off on August 3, 2024, in New York City, this tour marks a significant milestone in the artist’s career, reflecting his global appeal and dedication to bringing his music to fans worldwide.

Tour Dates and Locations:

August 3, 2024 – New York, USA

Venue: Ghanafest-NY, Summerstage

August 17, 2024 – Detroit, USA

Event: Afro Nation

August 24, 2024 – Bruges, Belgium

Festival: Bombobolat Festival

August 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden

Event: Afrika Block Party

September 28, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan

Venue: R3/R2 Club Lounge

October 6, 2024 – Gold Coast, Australia

Festival: Promiseland Australia

November 22, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden

Venue: Nefertiti

November 26, 2024 – Vienna, Austria

Venue: Flex

November 27, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany

Venue: Uebel & Gefährlich

November 30, 2024 – Paris, France Venue: Le Trabendo December 1, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark Venue: Pumpehuset December 2, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Venue: Paradiso

King Promise’s “True to Self” tour promises to be an exhilarating experience for his fans, showcasing his unique blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and R&B sounds. The tour is expected to feature performances of his hit tracks, along with new music that aligns with the “True to Self” theme.

King Promise, known for his dynamic stage presence and soulful voice, has steadily risen to international fame. This tour represents his first comprehensive global tour, emphasizing his dedication to connecting with his fans across different continents.

Tickets for the “True to Self” World Tour are available on his official website: iamkingpromise.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as the tour is expected to sell out quickly due to King Promise’s growing popularity.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as King Promise prepares to bring his electrifying performances to a city near you.

