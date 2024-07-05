King Promise Announces “True to Self” World Tour – Full Details HERE!
Discover King Promise's "True to Self" World Tour Locations!
Renowned Ghanaian artist King Promise has officially unveiled the dates and locations for his highly anticipated “True to Self” World Tour.
Set to kick off on August 3, 2024, in New York City, this tour marks a significant milestone in the artist’s career, reflecting his global appeal and dedication to bringing his music to fans worldwide.
Tour Dates and Locations:
- August 3, 2024 – New York, USA
- Venue: Ghanafest-NY, Summerstage
- August 17, 2024 – Detroit, USA
- Event: Afro Nation
- August 24, 2024 – Bruges, Belgium
- Festival: Bombobolat Festival
- August 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden
- Event: Afrika Block Party
- September 28, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan
- Venue: R3/R2 Club Lounge
- October 6, 2024 – Gold Coast, Australia
- Festival: Promiseland Australia
- November 22, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden
- Venue: Nefertiti
- November 26, 2024 – Vienna, Austria
- Venue: Flex
- November 27, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany
- Venue: Uebel & Gefährlich
- November 30, 2024 – Paris, France
- Venue: Le Trabendo
- December 1, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark
- Venue: Pumpehuset
- December 2, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Venue: Paradiso
King Promise’s “True to Self” tour promises to be an exhilarating experience for his fans, showcasing his unique blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and R&B sounds. The tour is expected to feature performances of his hit tracks, along with new music that aligns with the “True to Self” theme.
King Promise, known for his dynamic stage presence and soulful voice, has steadily risen to international fame. This tour represents his first comprehensive global tour, emphasizing his dedication to connecting with his fans across different continents.
Tickets for the “True to Self” World Tour are available on his official website: iamkingpromise.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as the tour is expected to sell out quickly due to King Promise’s growing popularity.
Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as King Promise prepares to bring his electrifying performances to a city near you.
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic