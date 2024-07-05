fbpx
Top Stories

King Promise Announces “True to Self” World Tour – Full Details HERE!

Discover King Promise's "True to Self" World Tour Locations!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
King Promise Announces "True to Self" World Tour - Full Details HERE!
King Promise Announces "True to Self" World Tour! Photo Credit: LLC

Renowned Ghanaian artist King Promise has officially unveiled the dates and locations for his highly anticipated “True to Self” World Tour.

Set to kick off on August 3, 2024, in New York City, this tour marks a significant milestone in the artist’s career, reflecting his global appeal and dedication to bringing his music to fans worldwide.

Tour Dates and Locations:

  1. August 3, 2024 – New York, USA
  • Venue: Ghanafest-NY, Summerstage
  1. August 17, 2024 – Detroit, USA
  • Event: Afro Nation
  1. August 24, 2024 – Bruges, Belgium
  • Festival: Bombobolat Festival
  1. August 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden
  • Event: Afrika Block Party
  1. September 28, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan
  • Venue: R3/R2 Club Lounge
  1. October 6, 2024 – Gold Coast, Australia
  • Festival: Promiseland Australia
  1. November 22, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden
  • Venue: Nefertiti
  1. November 26, 2024 – Vienna, Austria
  • Venue: Flex
  1. November 27, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany
  • Venue: Uebel & Gefährlich
  1. November 30, 2024 – Paris, France
    • Venue: Le Trabendo
  2. December 1, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark
    • Venue: Pumpehuset
  3. December 2, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
    • Venue: Paradiso

King Promise’s “True to Self” tour promises to be an exhilarating experience for his fans, showcasing his unique blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and R&B sounds. The tour is expected to feature performances of his hit tracks, along with new music that aligns with the “True to Self” theme.

King Promise, known for his dynamic stage presence and soulful voice, has steadily risen to international fame. This tour represents his first comprehensive global tour, emphasizing his dedication to connecting with his fans across different continents.

Tickets for the “True to Self” World Tour are available on his official website: iamkingpromise.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as the tour is expected to sell out quickly due to King Promise’s growing popularity.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as King Promise prepares to bring his electrifying performances to a city near you.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Medikal's 'Omo Ada' Remix hits over 1 million views on YouTube

Medikal’s ‘Omo Ada’ Remix hits over 1 million views on YouTube

26th April 2019
Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

22nd May 2021
Wutah Kobby drops new single; "Twime"

Wutah Kobby drops new single; “Twime”

29th October 2021
Questions with Stegue

Questions with Stegue

5th September 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 26 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown