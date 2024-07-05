Kwabena Kwabena Praises King Promise for Tasteful Sampling of ‘Aso’ – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena has opened up about the recent sampling of his iconic track ‘Aso’ by fellow artist King Promise, shedding light on a creative collaboration that has generated much excitement in the music scene.

In an exclusive interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, Kwabena Kwabena revealed that King Promise had personally informed him about the sampling plans during a chance encounter on a flight.

“We met on a flight, and he told me about it. Later, he played the song for me, and it sounded so good,” Kwabena Kwabena shared, expressing his approval of the new rendition.

The sampled track, ‘Favorite Story,’ features renowned artists Sarkodie and Olivetheboy and is a standout inclusion in King Promise’s latest album, “True to Self.”

The collaboration has been praised for its respectful nod to the original while infusing fresh elements, creating a bridge between different eras of Ghanaian music.

Kwabena Kwabena’s endorsement of the track underscores the importance of artistic respect and collaboration in the industry.

His positive reception not only highlights King Promise’s talent but also sets a precedent for how sampling should be approached, fostering a culture of mutual appreciation and innovation.

With ‘Favorite Story’ already gaining traction, this creative exchange between Kwabena Kwabena and King Promise is poised to inspire further collaborations and elevate Ghanaian music on the global stage.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic