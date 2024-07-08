fbpx
Amaarae clocks 1 billion streams with ‘Fountain Baby’

Amaarae celebrated this achievement on social media.

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music
Amaarae delivers epic performance of 7 tracks as first Ghanaian act on NPR’s Tiny Desk!
Photo Credit: Amaarae

Amaarae continues to make waves in the music and cultural spheres after achieving a mammoth feat with her Fountain Baby album.

She recently took to the X platform to share a significant milestone in her career: her album “Fountain Baby” has achieved one billion streams across all music platforms, making her the first Ghanaian female artist to reach this milestone.

Amaarae’s announcement post

The 14-track album, released on June 9, 2023, by Interscope Records, garnered widespread acclaim from music critics and has been hailed as one of the best albums of 2023.

Amaarae celebrated this achievement on social media, expressing her gratitude to her fans and management team.

Watch Wasted Eyes (off the Fountain Baby Album) by Amaarae

Amaarae, born Ama Serwah Genfi, is a Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter renowned for her unique blend of pop, R&B, afrobeats, and alté music.

