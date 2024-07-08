DJ FortuneDJ & Zotto out with ‘Gangsters Paradise’ ahead of “Circles” album release on August 2 – Listen Here NOW!

fbpx
DJ FortuneDJ & Zotto Announces New Album "Circles"; Releases First Single "Gangsters Paradise

DJ FortuneDJ & Zotto out with 'Gangsters Paradise' ahead of "Circles" album release on August 2. Photo Credit: DJ FortuneDJ & Zotto

DJ FortuneDJ, a talented Ghanaian DJ and producer, and Zotto, a talented Ghanaian artist, have both announced a new album, Circles, preceded by latest ‘Gangsters Paradise’ single.

Grandma Records LLC will officially release the joint album “Circles” on August 2, 2024.

Labored of love, the talented personalities can’t wait for people to hear the entire album, which features fellow talented artists @iquesto and @drupzmusic, whose contributions have elevated the tracks to another level.

On July 5, 2024, the first official single from the album “Circles” is released as the next single will also follow up on July 19.

