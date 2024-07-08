King Paluta Inserts Crisp Visualizer For New Banger ‘Makoma’ – WATCH

Versatile Ghanaian musician King Paluta after dropping his infectious banger ‘Makoma’ has made a swift follow up with a visualizer to accompany the song.

Appreciating love and joy in ‘Makoma’, the current reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards- TGMA’s; Best New Artiste refreshes audiences with his soothing vocals.

‘Makoma’ is a musical masterpiece and a blend of Highlife with a unique auditory experience.

King Paluta, known for his lyrical prowess gives a melodious and catchy chorus which makes it a chart-worthy track.

Khendi Beatz is responsible for the production of ‘Makoma’ with Snipper Boy doing his magic with the visuals.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic