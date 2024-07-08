fbpx
King Paluta Inserts Crisp Visualizer For New Banger ‘Makoma’ – WATCH

Will ‘Makoma’ beat the fame of 'Aseda'?

King Paluta Inserts Crisp Visualizer For New Banger ‘Makoma’ - WATCH
King Paluta Inserts Crisp Visualizer For New Banger ‘Makoma’. Photo Credit: King Paluta

Versatile Ghanaian musician King Paluta after dropping his infectious banger ‘Makoma’ has made a swift follow up with a visualizer to accompany the song.

Appreciating love and joy in ‘Makoma’, the current reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards- TGMA’s; Best New Artiste refreshes audiences with his soothing vocals.

‘Makoma’ is a musical masterpiece and a blend of Highlife with a unique auditory experience.

King Paluta, known for his lyrical prowess gives a melodious and catchy chorus which makes it a chart-worthy track.

Khendi Beatz is responsible for the production of ‘Makoma’ with Snipper Boy doing his magic with the visuals.

