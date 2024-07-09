E.L blows the lid off social media with the announcement of “BAR 7”

Surprise, surprise! The year’s best-kept secret is finally out, and social media is erupting. E.L’s “BAR 7” is coming to streaming platforms on July 26!

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s “BAR 7!” E.L is back in the mix with class. Without any prior warning, he unleashes the official trailer for his iconic Best African Rapper series–the aptly titled “BAR 7 (Intro) [Trailer],” giving Hip-Hop heads and critics a glimpse of what’s to come.

Announcing his latest project with a sky-high spotlight akin to the iconic Bat-Signal–probably a nod to his most streamed track, ‘Superhero’–E.L is back with a vengeance like the caped crusader.

He flexes his lyrical wit, rapping next to a Harley Davidson motorbike so you know it’s going to be a terrific ride.

Speaking on why the wait was so long, the award-winning artist shared in a press release, “You know it is a good project when people rage after just one year of absence. In actuality, I had to take time out to pursue something unrelated to music.”

E.L also points to the symbolism of the number 7 as being instrumental for the series’ seventh installment. Nonetheless, Hip-Hop fans can expect a thrill that reflects E.L’s evolution as he makes another case for why he is the Best African Rapper.

ELiens assemble and spread the word! Join the conversation on social media with #BAR7 and stay tuned for more thrilling updates.

Watch the “BAR 7 (Intro) [Trailer]” belwo:

