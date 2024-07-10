Jay Q’s Impact: Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 Win – Full Details HERE!

Renowned Ghanaian music producer Jay Q received a prestigious honor at the recently concluded Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024.

Held on July 6, 2024, at the Merkin Hall – Kaufman Music Center in New York, this event celebrated the outstanding contributions of Ghanaian, African, and international entertainers across various categories.

Jay Q, known for his influential work in the music industry, was celebrated for his significant impact and dedication. This honor adds to his illustrious career, recognizing his efforts in shaping the sound of modern Ghanaian music and his contributions to the global entertainment scene.

Jay Q’s Impact: Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 Win. Photo Credit: GEAUSA

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 saw numerous notable winners across different categories. Highlights from the event included Black Sherif taking home the Entertainer of the Year award and Best Album for “The Villain I Never Was.”

Burna Boy was named Best African Entertainer, while DJ Vyrusky won the Best DJ Act Ghana (DJ Rab Bakari Memorial Award).

Other winners included Andy Dosty as Best Radio Personality Male, Nana Ama McBrown as Best TV Personality, and Kwadwo Sheldon as Best Youtuber/Vlogger.

This year’s event underscored the vibrant and dynamic nature of the Ghanaian and African entertainment industry, with a strong emphasis on recognizing talents from the diaspora.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to the sponsors and supporters who made the event a success, highlighting the importance of such platforms in promoting and celebrating African entertainment on the global stage.

