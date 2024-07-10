fbpx
Sarkodie, King Promise, and Darkovibes to headline African Fan Zone at Paris Olympics

A lineup of major heavyweights in Sarkodie, King Promise and Darkovibes

In a celebration of African music and culture, three renowned Ghanaian artistes are set to headline at the African Fan Zone during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

The lineup includes major heavyweights in Sarkodie, King Promise and Darkovibes.

This announcement was made by a representative from the French Embassy after a meeting with stakeholders involved in the event.

With numerous awards and collaborations, Sarkodie has solidified his place as a global icon of African music.

Joining him is the soulful crooner King Promise, celebrated for his smooth vocals and captivating melodies that have garnered him a loyal international following.

African Fan Zone headliners announcement

Rounding out the trio is Darkovibes, a dynamic artist known for his infectious energy and innovative sound have positioned him as a trailblazer in the Ghanaian music scene.

Together, these talented artists promise to deliver electrifying performances that showcase the richness and diversity of Ghanaian music to a global audience in Paris.

The Paris Olympics Games are scheduled to start on July 26, 2024, and will run through August 11, 2024.

