Black Sherif’s Music Journey Featured in 2024 BECE! – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif’s impressive journey has made its way into the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), highlighting his impact on the country’s cultural landscape.

In the Creative Arts and Design subject, question 5(c) of section B required candidates to provide a short note about Black Sherif and two other notable composers, Ephraim Amu and Agya Koo Nimo.

The examination prompt asked students to include details about each composer’s hometown, genre of work, and one example of their contributions to society. This recognition of Black Sherif in the national examination underscores his influence and success in the music industry.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, Black Sherif gained widespread popularity in 2021 with his song “First Sermon,” released in May 2021, followed by the “Second Sermon” in July 2021.

His breakthrough came in March 2022 with the hit single “Kwaku the Traveller,” which topped the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts. He continued his rise to fame with his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, released on October 5, 2022.

Black Sherif hails from Konongo-Zongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He completed his basic education at Konongo Zongo Islamic Basic School and later attended Pinamang Educational Complex, where he graduated from Junior High School.

His secondary education took place at Kumasi Academy, where he was a member of the Literary Group (LG) under the Students Representative Council (SRC), sparking his interest in music and dancing.

Through his remarkable works, Black Sherif has gained global recognition and admiration across Africa. Some of his notable songs include “Kilos Milos,” “Yaya,” “Shut Up,” “Soja,” and tracks from his album The Villain I Never Was.

The inclusion of Black Sherif in the BECE highlights the importance of Creative Arts and Design in the education system.

This subject provides opportunities for learners to self-explore, self-express, build mental focus, develop physical dexterity, manage and reduce stress, and achieve personal satisfaction and enjoyment.

The 2024 BECE, which began on Monday, July 8, 2024, will conclude on Monday, July 15, 2024. This year’s examination not only assesses academic knowledge but also celebrates Ghana’s rich cultural heritage through the recognition of influential artists like Black Sherif.

