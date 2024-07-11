Listened to Bosheba’s “Not My Fault” EP Featuring Medikal Yet?

Legendary Ghanaian musician Bosheba, fondly known as De Shyne, has officially released his highly anticipated EP, “Not My Fault.”

This project marks a significant milestone in his career and has already started gaining traction across various streaming platforms.

The EP “Not My Fault” features five tracks that showcase Bosheba’s versatility and lyrical prowess.

The title track, “Not My Fault,” sets the tone as the intro, drawing listeners into Bosheba’s world where he announces his unique rap ability.

One of the standout tracks on the EP is “I Dey Win,” which features award-winning rapper Medikal and rising star UK-based Ghanaian artist, Rich Kent.

The collaboration with Medikal and Rich Kent has become a fan favourite, generating a lot of buzz on social media.

TikTok users, in particular, have embraced the track, with many creating videos of themselves singing and dancing to its infectious groove. The song’s catchy hook and dynamic verses have made it a hit among fans and music lovers.

Another notable track is “Hustle,” which features I Kofi, De Law, and Dhemson. This anthem is a tribute to the grind and determination needed to succeed, and it has also become the favourite of listeners who appreciate the hustle culture.

“I Make Hot” and “Jealousy” round out the EP, giving music lovers a feel of the immense talent Bosheba is blessed with.

The entire EP was composed under the banner of Anokro Entertainment, with production credits going to the talented 4 Beat.

The high-quality production and well-crafted beats are evident throughout the EP.

The positive reception and growing popularity of the tracks are testaments to Bosheba’s talent as an artist.

Bosheba, who became a household name in the music industry with the release of his hit single ‘Sweet Vanilla’ in March 2011, which featured the iconic Ghanaian music group Ruff and Smooth, has once again captured the hearts of music lovers.

For those who haven’t yet experienced Bosheba’s music, “Not My Fault” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Just click the link HERE to dive in and discover why this debut EP is making waves and putting Bosheba, aka De Shyne, on the map as a rising star.

