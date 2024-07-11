TGMA to host 25th Anniversary Industry Mixer with Stonebwoy

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is gearing up for its 25th Anniversary Industry Mixer, set to be a celebration of milestones and movers in the Ghanaian music industry.

The event, scheduled for July 13th, will be attended by icons, innovators, and the people who make it all happen in the Ghanaian music industry.

The 25th Anniversary Industry Mixer promises to be unforgettable with the attendance of the 25th TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, being the highlight of the night.

This event is set to bring together all the major players and stakeholders of the Ghanaian music industry for an evening of networking, performances, and presentations on pertinent matters in the industry.

Stonebwoy, a trailblazer and influential figure in the music scene, will take center stage, representing the spirit of innovation and excellence.

This will be a unique opportunity for industry professionals, including producers, musicians, music associations, DJs, bloggers, dancers, writers, and representatives from copyright and music rights organizations to interact with the biggest name in Ghanaian music and among themselves.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards continues to be the bedrock of the music industry in Ghana, showcasing the best of Ghanaian music and recognizing the hard work and dedication of talented artists and music makers.

Don’t miss the live broadcast of the Industry Mixer on TV3 this Saturday from 8pm sharp, a fitting tribute to the vibrancy and creativity of Ghanaian music.

