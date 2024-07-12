E.L shares new Trap single ‘Chakido’ ahead of upcoming “BAR 7” release – Listen NOW!

‘Chakido’ drops hot with a dazzling old-school appeal guaranteed to draw fans in for the July 26-bound “BAR 7.”

E.L continues to rev the hype engine. After setting the internet ablaze with the surprise announcement of “BAR 7” a few days ago, the rapper keeps his foot on the gas.

The roars keep getting louder, and he has our ears perked again with something equally surreal. Titled ‘Chakido,’ the latest release from the award-winning rapper spotlights his knack for the phenomenal.

He teams up with producers Weeley and Pure Andy, who lay down a minimalist Trap beat that masterfully blends old-school and new-school funk.

What follows is a tuneful Hip-Hop sound that encapsulates the quintessential E.L experience: luxury samples littered with his classic Ga one-liners. Factor in its deep bass, capable of rocking any venue, and it’s clear why the Best African Rapper will dominate this season.

Last week, E.L announced the return of his BAR series for its seventh installment. He shared the news with a surprise video for the aptly titled ‘BAR 7 (Intro).’

The trailer sent Hip-Hop enthusiasts and ELiens into a frenzy, signaling the return of the iconic series after a three-year hiatus.

