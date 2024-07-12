Shatta Wale’s Mother Neglected? Family Secrets Unveiled – Full Details HERE!

The recent outcry from Shatta Wale’s mother, who claims she has been neglected by her famous son, has stirred significant public interest and debate.

Many have questioned whether Shatta Wale is indeed her only child, and if not, why she hasn’t sought support from her other children.

In response, a relative currently caring for Shatta Wale’s mother provided some clarity. She confirmed that Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., is his mother’s only son. However, she also has three daughters.

The eldest daughter was born before Shatta Wale’s mother met his father, while the other two daughters share the same father as Shatta.

The relative, Florence, explained that the eldest daughter is facing her own financial struggles, which limits her ability to provide assistance.

The two younger daughters have been restricted by their father from offering support to their mother. Despite this, they occasionally visit her discreetly, but their help is sporadic and limited.

“Shatta Wale’s mother has four children: three girls and one boy. Shatta is the only boy. She had her first daughter before meeting Shatta’s dad.

The eldest daughter is not financially stable. The other daughters have been warned by their father not to support her. Occasionally, they sneak in to visit her, but not regularly, and she can’t force them,” Florence detailed.

Florence also recounted the efforts of Shatta Wale’s mother to sustain herself. At 70 years old, she has made numerous attempts to establish small businesses, but health issues and other challenges have hindered her success.

“She had a food joint around Papa’s Pizza but then the owner of the house came back and said she wanted the place so she had to move out. She has not been idle since; she had tried a few times to make ends meet. But now she is not well. That woman is 70 years old. She tried,” Florence said.

Addressing claims that Shatta Wale had bought multiple cars for his mother, Florence clarified, “Shatta Wale bought only one car for his mother, a KIA vehicle.”

The situation has ignited a firestorm on social media, with many criticizing Shatta Wale for allegedly neglecting his mother while leading a lavish lifestyle.

The controversy first gained traction in 2022 when Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, revealed she had been evicted from her home after six years.

In subsequent interviews, she shared her declining health and lack of support from her son, a sentiment echoed recently by her niece Sherita on TikTok.

The unfolding family drama continues to capture public attention, raising questions about familial responsibilities and the pressures of fame.

