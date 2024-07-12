Sofie drops new summer banger with Ess thee Legend and Juma Mufasa for Shvne remix of ‘If You Don’t Stop’ – Listen NOW!

Ghanaian artist, Sofie is back with a bang, releasing a dynamic remix of her popular track ‘If You Don’t Stop.’

The remix showcases Sofie’s versatility and growth as an artist, adding fresh layers of sound and emotion to an already beloved song.

Sofie, known for her eclectic style and genre-blending music, continues to break barriers with her sound, and her latest release isn’t any different. She seamlessly transitions between different musical landscapes while maintaining her unique voice, delivering this beautiful masterpiece.

Originally released as a soulful and introspective track, ‘If You Don’t Stop’ quickly resonated with fans for its relatable lyrics and catchy melody.

The remix, however, takes the song to new heights, blending genres and incorporating vibrant sounds that make it impossible not to dance along. Sofie’s silky vocals remain at the forefront, but the addition of the contemporary electronic elements gives the song a refreshing and modern twist.

The remix features singers, Ess thee Legend and Juma Mufasa and was produced by Shvne, who expertly found a way to marry the diverse styles of these artists to create a masterpiece that gets listeners bopping without even trying.

‘If You Don’t Stop’ remix expresses the kindling of a new passionate romance. It’s a sexy Afro/R&B song that will take you to that sweet, exciting feeling of new love and chaos. Get ready to vibe and groove to the urban sonic space of this new remix.

With this release, Sofie is not just remixing a song; she is redefining her sound and expanding her artistic horizons. As she continues to experiment and grow, there is no doubt that Sofie is definitely one to watch out for.

CREDITS

Written by Sofie, Author, Ess thee Legend & Juma Mufasa

Produced & mixed by shvne

Vocal engineering for Sofie by Carter Pankow

Mastered by Alexander Wright

EDITORS NOTES:

SOFIE

Sofie is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer raised between Ghana and the UK. She has a soulful, R&B driven sound that crosses borders blending West African instruments and rhythms.

SHVNE

Shvne is a multi-hyphenate musician from Fontana, California. From production, to sound design, engineering, and vocals, his sound is a kaleidoscopic palette of many genres and styles across modern Black music, from Hip-Hop and R&B, to dance genres like Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall, and many more.

ESS THEE LEGEND

Ess thee Legend is an eclectic, and daring Afro-soul musician with a plethora of possibilities and all-around creative from Ghana. A gem and a legend in the making, het unique oeuvre is positioning her as a preeminent multifaceted artist of her time. Her for sound is a mix of RnB Soul, Afro-soul, a bit of Rap, some Afro fusion and a sprinkle of Alté.

JUMA MUFASA

Juma Mufasa is a Ghanaian Afro-Alternative artist. He grew up in Gbawe, a suburb of Accra, where he developed enthusiasm for music, fine arts, street fashion and culture. Juma Mufasa is a diversified singer-songwriter who possesses the rare ability to bend genres, and communicate his emotions effectively with his lyrics.

To learn more about Sofie and her music, visit:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lionessofie/

Twitter: https://x.com/lionessofie1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lionessofie

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic