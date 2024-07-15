Akesse Brempong to Speak on AI and Public Relations at World PR Day Event – Full Details HERE!

Renowned gospel recording artiste and lecturer Evans Akesse-Brempong is set to share his insights on the implications of artificial intelligence for public relations practice at the upcoming World PR Day event.

This year’s theme, “The Future of Public Relations in the Digital Era,” promises to deliver groundbreaking perspectives from industry experts.

Evans Akesse-Brempong, an award-winning gospel artiste with numerous hit songs, will present his lecture titled “Towards the 4th Industrial Revolution: Artificial Intelligence and its Implications for Public Relations Practice.”

This session will delve into the transformative impact of AI on the PR industry, exploring both the challenges and opportunities it presents.

After a decade of practice in public relations at Pentecost University, Akesse Brempong transitioned into full-time academia. He is currently a lecturer at the Department of Communication and Media at Pentecost University.

His academic journey is illustrious, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Design from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Philosophy in Media and Communication from the University of Education Winneba.

He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Media and Communication.

His research interests span advertising, new media, and gender ideologies, areas where he continues to contribute significantly through his scholarly work.

Akesse-Brempong’s dual role as an artiste and academician allows him to bridge the gap between practical industry experience and theoretical insights, providing a comprehensive view of the evolving landscape of public relations.

The World PR Day event, hosted by the University of Education, Winneba’s Department of Strategic Communication, will take place on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the North Assembly Hall.

The event will commence at 10:30 AM and will feature an array of distinguished speakers including:

Prof. Albert Agbesi Wornyo, Dean of the School of Communication and Media Studies

Dr. Mavis Amo-Mensah, Host and Head of the Department of Strategic Communication

Mr. Ernest Azutiga, PR expert from UEW

Ms. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Head of Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana

Ms. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu will deliver the keynote address, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions and networking opportunities.

Akesse Brempong’s participation underscores the significance of integrating technology with traditional PR practices, ensuring that practitioners are well-equipped for the future.

His lecture is expected to inspire attendees to embrace AI and other digital innovations as essential tools for effective public relations.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit the University of Education, Winneba’s official website.

About Evans Akesse-Brempong

Evans Akesse-Brempong is an acclaimed gospel artiste and academician known for his impactful music and significant contributions to the field of communication. Balancing his career as a recording artist with his role as a lecturer, he continues to influence and inspire through both his music and academic endeavors.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic