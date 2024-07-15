Van Basit’s passion for sneakers powers his latest hustle anthem, ‘Fly Boy Code,’ bringing into focus his ongoing campaign to introduce kids to the captivating world of sneakers.

‘Fly Boy Code’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally!

If Showbiz is your base, you already know who internet sensation Van Basit is. He and sneakers are inseparable. His new song, ‘Fly Boy Code,’ has fans and critics scratching their heads. But there’s no need to panic. The certified sneaker freak holds his own on the funky track. Easy!

A true “fly boy story,” like his lyrics suggest, ‘Fly Boy Code’ is a solid anthem for hustlers. Its Dancehall grooves are catchy and demand your full attention. Whether Van is casually name-dropping his favorite sneakers–or those of his idols, every line oozes swagger.

His passion for sneakers seamlessly blends into the beat to create an engaging track. “I had to mention Travis Scott’s silhouettes because they are some of my all-time favorites,” the personality shared in a presser.

“I love sneakers. I don’t think I can say that enough, and ‘Fly Boy Code’ is my way of paying homage to this passion. Regardless, I want listeners to feel inspired and focus on their dreams.”

Undoubtedly an active voice in Africa’s sprawling sneaker community, Van has made it a personal point to sustain the culture.

He has been a big supporter and lover of the movement, much so that by age 18, it earned him the honor of hosting exclusive red-carpet interviews at the 2020 3Music Awards and the VGMA (now TGMA).

Ghana’s certified sneaker freak, Van Basit kicks it smooth on new song ‘Fly Boy Code’. Photo Credit: Van Basit

Since then, Van’s vision for the culture has only grown. It recently motivated him to embark on a campaign themed “STAY HAY FLY to Keep the Culture Alive.”

“My visit to Nigeria as a guest panelist for Sneaker Fest 23 made me realize how fast the culture is growing. It made me happy to know the future of what I fight for is safe.”

The ongoing ‘Fly Boy Code’ campaign introduces kids to the captivating world of sneakers through bespoke stationery and stickers. Van’s idea is to maintain intrigue for footwear among the younger generation to help stimulate their creative faculty while making each flip of their books feel interesting.

Africa’s sneaker community is gradually taking flight and Van Basit wants to be at its center. ‘Fly Boy Code’ might be the song to draw you closer to the culture. Don’t miss the step.

