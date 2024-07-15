Minister OJ Returns with Uplifting New Highlife Ballad: “ADOM AHYASEƐ (The Beginning of Grace)”

Acclaimed gospel artist, Minister OJ, is back after a long hiatus, bringing a message of grace and inspiration through his brand new single, “ADOM AHYASEƐ (The Beginning of Grace).”

This highlife ballad, produced, mixed, and mastered by the talented Jo Oware, is now available on all major digital platforms.

Minister OJ, known for his soul-stirring music and profound lyrical content, invites listeners to embark on a spiritual journey with his latest release. “ADOM AHYASEƐ (The Beginning of Grace)” captures the essence of God’s grace, emphasizing the transformative power it holds in the lives of believers.

“I am thrilled to share ‘ADOM AHYASEƐ’ with my fans and the wider audience,” says Minister OJ. “This song is a testament to the boundless grace of God, and I hope it resonates deeply with everyone who listens. It marks a new chapter in my musical journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to spread this message of hope and inspiration.”

Jo Oware’s exceptional production skills have beautifully complemented Minister OJ’s heartfelt vocals and compelling storytelling, creating a track that is both musically rich and spiritually uplifting.

“ADOM AHYASEƐ” seamlessly blends traditional highlife rhythms with contemporary gospel elements, making it a unique and memorable addition to Minister OJ’s discography.

Listeners can now stream and download “ADOM AHYASEƐ (The Beginning of Grace)” on all major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and YouTube.

Fans are encouraged to share their thoughts and experiences with the song on social media using the hashtag #AdomAhyasee.

Stay connected with Minister OJ for updates on upcoming projects, performances, and more!

About Minister OJ:

Minister OJ is a renowned gospel artist from Ghana, celebrated for his impactful music and inspiring messages. With a career spanning over a decade, he has touched the hearts of many through his powerful songs and unwavering faith. “ADOM AHYASEƐ (The Beginning of Grace)” marks his return to the music scene, promising to uplift and encourage listeners worldwide.

