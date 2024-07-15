fbpx
Photos: TGMA Industry Mixer unites Ghana’s music leaders

The Industry Mixer served as a platform for networking.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
The TGMA 25th Anniversary Industry Mixer was held in the Palm Convention Center brought together the powerhouses of the Ghanaian music industry for an evening of celebration and collaboration.

The event saw industry stalwarts and emerging talents converge to discuss the future of Ghanaian music.

The highlight of the evening was an intimate performance by Stonebwoy, whose electrifying presence captivated the audience.

Pictures from Industry Mixer

Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse (organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards) expressed gratitude to Telecel for their consistent support and announced the establishment of the Ghana Music Awards Hall of Fame, recognizing pioneers and legends of the industry.

The Industry Mixer served as a platform for networking and dialogue among industry professionals, aiming to foster greater unity and growth.

Watch the 25th TGMA Industry Mixer with Stonebwoy

The event also featured captivating performances by Perez Musik and Kwesi Amewugah, showcasing the diversity and talent within Ghana’s music scene.

Overall, the TGMA Industry Mixer underscored the industry’s commitment to excellence and innovation, while celebrating the achievements of Ghanaian artists and contributors.

