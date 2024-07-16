fbpx
M.anifest performs with Burna Boy in London

The crowd erupted in excitement as M.anifest took the stage.

M.anifest performs with Burna Boy in London. Photo Credit: Azumi Habib

Rapper M.anifest joined Burna Boy on stage for an unforgettable performance during the fifth-anniversary concert celebrating African Giant album.

Burna Boy, who had a sold-out show at KOKO in London, England, thrilled the audience by bringing out M.anifest to perform their collaborative track, “Another Story.”

The crowd erupted in excitement as M.anifest took the stage, and together, they delivered an electrifying rendition of the song.

@accraguyy

YouTubes Music Night: M.anifest Performs “ANOTHER STORY” With Burna Boy Off ‘African Giant Album.’✨🇳🇬🇬🇭 📍KOKO, London. #accraguyy #fyp #explore #music #foryou #ghana #afrobeats #rap #dancehall #reggae #accraguy #manifest #burnaboy #youtube #musicnight

♬ original sound – AccraGuyy

Patrons of the event were captivated by M.anifest’s unique sound and commanding stage presence.

This performance highlighted the strong bond between Burna Boy and M.anifest, who previously collaborated on the track “Tomorrow” four years ago.

The show, sponsored by YouTube Music Nights, was a celebration of Burna Boy’s album – “Africa Giant” which clocked 5 years.

